Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back to sharp self

Rask made 21 saves Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Devils.

Rask has completely rebounded from last week's stretch where he allowed nine goals in just two starts. And had four games with a save percentage under .895. Rask had been due for a bit of a performance gap given his previous dominance. Better now than in the post season. Any concerns are long gone. Use him well.

