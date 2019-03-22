Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back to sharp self
Rask made 21 saves Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Devils.
Rask has completely rebounded from last week's stretch where he allowed nine goals in just two starts. And had four games with a save percentage under .895. Rask had been due for a bit of a performance gap given his previous dominance. Better now than in the post season. Any concerns are long gone. Use him well.
