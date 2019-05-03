Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Backstops Bruins to Game 4 win
Rask made 39 saves in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over the Blue Jackets.
Rask was brilliant from the opening puck drop till the final buzzer, turning aside all but one Columbus shot in a pivotal Game 4 win. The Finnish netminder's play in these playoffs has critics questioning their decision to write him off earlier in the year, and now Rask is only two wins away from leading his team to yet another Eastern Conference finals appearance.
