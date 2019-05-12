Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Backstops Bruins to win

Rask made 23 saves in a 6-2 win over Carolina on Sunday. Boston now leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Rask appeared to be cruising to his second shutout of these playoffs, but late goals from Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravianen spoiled that party. Despite the two goals allowed, the Finnish backstop continues to turn in solid performance after solid performance and has his team two wins away from a berth in the Stanley Cup finals.