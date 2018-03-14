Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Bailed out by offense Tuesday
Rask stopped 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
The Bruins scored five straight unanswered goals in the third period to give Rask his fifth win in a row and 29th of the season, despite the fact he gave up four goals for the fifth time in his last eight appearances. The 31-year-old now has a weak .884 save percentage over that span, far off his usual pace, but as long as Boston's offense is humming, Rask should at least keep racking up victories.
