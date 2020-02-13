Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Beats bitter rival at home
Rask allowed a goal on 29 shots in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday.
Following Rask's fourth win in five starts, his season record stands at 21-5-6. The Finnish-born netminder picked up his second straight win over the Canadiens and was making his third start in goal since Jaroslav Halak went down with an upper-body injury (he's fine now). Boston plays back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, so it's likely Rask and Halak will each get a start on the weekend.
