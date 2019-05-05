Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Bends but does not break

Rask made 33 saves in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 5.

The Bruins led until the 10:33 mark of the third when the goal gates flooded open. Rask allowed three in a 3:25 span and his team tucked in one more, leaving things knotted at threes. He wasn't sharp in that span, but pulled his game back together and his teammates did the rest. Rask then held off the Jackets in a wild flurry of pucks in the last minute of play. One more win and the Bruins move on.