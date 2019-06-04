Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Bested by Blues in Game 4

Rask yielded three goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Bruins twice tied the game, but they were never able to overtake the Blues on Monday, as the hosts were able to even the series up at two games apiece. The loss marked the second time over a nine-game stretch that Rask has seen more than two pucks beat him. The loss notwithstanding, Rask remains an attractive fantasy play not to mention a prime candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy should Boston go on to win the Cup, as the Finnish-born netminder owns a 14-7 record in the postseason to go along with a 1.96 GAA and .938 save percentage.