Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes against Isles

Rask will tend the twine versus the Islanders at home Thursday.

In his last four appearances, Rask really struggled as he went 0-2-2 and posted a 3.50 GAA and .878 save percentage. While coach Bruce Cassidy has favored a split workload for his netminders this season, continued struggles by the Finn could see backup Jaroslav Halak getting a few extra starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories