Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes against Wings

Rask will tend the twine for Saturday's home clash with Detroit, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask is riding high in his previous five contests, as he is 4-1-0 with a 1.21 GAA and .958 save percentage. The Finnish netminder will take the first game of the Bruins' back-to-back while Jaroslav Halak get the nod versus the Rangers on Sunday. The two goalies figure to continue sharing the workload down the stretch, though Rask should start the postseason.

