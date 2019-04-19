Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes Friday

Rask will tend the twine for Friday's Game 5 home clash with the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.

Rask gave up four goals on 42 shots in Game 4 (.905 save percentage), but was still able to walk away with the win and even up the series. Through the first four games, the Finnish netminder has faced 139 shots (34.75 average) as Toronto has tested him early and often. The 31-year-old should be prepared for another barrage of rubber Friday.