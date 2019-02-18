Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes Monday

Rask will guard the cage against the Sharks on the road Monday.

Rask is riding a five-game winning streak and hasn't recorded a regulation loss since Dec. 23 versus Carolina. Over that stretch, the netminder is 11-0-2 with a phenomenal 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage. San Jose will look to test the veteran often, as the team is currently averaging 33.9 shots (second most in the league).

