Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes Thursday

Rask will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with the Jets, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Rask will be tasked with shutting down Winnipeg's high-powered offense that is scoring 3.34 goals per game -- fourth highest in the league. The netminder has been rolling recently, as he has registered a 6-0-1 record with a 1.59 GAA and should be up to the challenge.