Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blanks Canucks
Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
The veteran netminder picked up his third shutout of the season but first since Oct. 26. Rask appears to have turned things around after a shaky six weeks in November and early December -- he hasn't lost in regulation in nine straight starts, going 6-0-3 with a 1.96 GAA and .937 save percentage over that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.