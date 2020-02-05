Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blanks Canucks

Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

The veteran netminder picked up his third shutout of the season but first since Oct. 26. Rask appears to have turned things around after a shaky six weeks in November and early December -- he hasn't lost in regulation in nine straight starts, going 6-0-3 with a 1.96 GAA and .937 save percentage over that stretch.