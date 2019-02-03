Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blanks Capitals
Rask stopped all 24 shots he faced in Sunday's 1-0 win over Washington.
Washington managed just 13 shots through the first two periods but fired 11 at Rask during the third frame. Still, the 31-year-old Finn stood tall and earned Boston a tough victory. It was his second shutout of the season, with his last one coming on Jan. 8 against Minnesota. Rask now owns a .922 save percentage, his best since the 2014-15 campaign.
