Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blanks Capitals

Rask stopped all 24 shots he faced in Sunday's 1-0 win over Washington.

Washington managed just 13 shots through the first two periods but fired 11 at Rask during the third frame. Still, the 31-year-old Finn stood tall and earned Boston a tough victory. It was his second shutout of the season, with his last one coming on Jan. 8 against Minnesota. Rask now owns a .922 save percentage, his best since the 2014-15 campaign.