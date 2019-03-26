Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blasted by Lightning
Rask turned aside 23 of 28 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
Boston held a 4-2 lead at the end of two periods, but three straight goals by Tampa -- including Anthony Cirelli's strike from the slot inside the final minute -- flipped the script and handed Rask his third loss in his last five starts. The veteran netminder has been running hot and cold in March, recording two shutouts but allowing four goals or more three times in nine outings, and his overall numbers on the month (2.69 GAA and .886 save percentage) have been lackluster.
