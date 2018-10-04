Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blitzed by Caps in opener
Rask got the hook midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals.
Jan Halak didn't fare much better in relief, but this was still a rough beginning to the regular season for Rask after some shaky performances in the preseason, albeit in a tough spot on the road against the defending champs. The 31-year-old should be posting better numbers soon enough -- Rask has never recorded a save percentage below .915 over a full season in his career.
