Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blocking shots Tuesday
Rask will defend the goal from the visiting Devils on Tuesday night, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
Rask will be going for his fourth straight win and will be looking to continue his outstanding recent run of success -- since his last regulation loss on Nov. 26, the Finnish keeper has posted a .940 save percentage to go with a 1.61 GAA, allowing more than three goals in a game just once over that 17-game span. He'll look to keep rolling against a slumping New Jersey squad that has lost eight of its last 10 games and is averaging just 2.63 goals per game in January.
