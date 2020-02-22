Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Rask will get the road start against the Canucks on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Rask has been outstanding since the All-Star break, as he's recorded a 6-1-0 record, .959 save percentage and 1.15 GAA. Plentiful offensive support has helped him along the way, although his performance hasn't required it. The Canucks have been up and down lately, too, as they've won two of eight games while averaging 2.5 goals per contest.
