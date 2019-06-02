Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Bounces back with Game 3 win
Rask stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
Rask was spotted a 3-0 lead after the first period and received plenty more support as the Bruins rolled over the Blues to take a 2-1 series lead. Rask is now 14-6 in the playoffs with a 1.91 GAA and a .939 save percentage heading into Monday's Game 4.
