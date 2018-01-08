Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Breaks six-game winning streak

Rask allowed six goals on 35 shots in a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Penguins on Sunday.

Rask made some ridiculous saves to actually help the Bruins earn a point Sunday, but he probably would like a few back as well. Rask was beat twice by shots from the point where he wasn't screened and the puck was not deflected. The Penguins also scored twice on the power play. This performance breaks his six-game winning streak where he posted a .963 save percentage.