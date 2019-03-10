Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Bucking for a Vezina

Rask made 17 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Senators.

It was his fourth-straight win. Rask improved to 16-0-3 in his past 20 games (19 decisions) and with the win, the Bruins eliminated the Sens from playoff contention. Rask is as much of a fantasy guarantee right now as any of the best have ever been. A Vezina may be in his future.