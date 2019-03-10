Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Bucking for a Vezina
Rask made 17 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Senators.
It was his fourth-straight win. Rask improved to 16-0-3 in his past 20 games (19 decisions) and with the win, the Bruins eliminated the Sens from playoff contention. Rask is as much of a fantasy guarantee right now as any of the best have ever been. A Vezina may be in his future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...