Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Burned for three goals in loss
Rask allowed three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's loss to the Oilers.
The Bruins never seem to show up when Rask is in the cage, as this marks the starting netminder's fourth straight loss. He came up with some big saves Sunday and didn't have much of a chance on a few really skilled shots from the Oilers. While Boston hasn't performed well in front of him, Rask hasn't helped himself much, failing to steal games and sporting a lackluster .899 save percentage. The 30-year-old is arguably in his prime of his career and should be a fantasy goldmine, but his 3-8-2 record and uninspiring play makes it hard to roll him out in most fantasy settings right now.
