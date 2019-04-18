Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Busy in Game 4 win
Rask stopped 38 of 42 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The 32-year-old netminder withstood his biggest barrage of the series so far, helping the Bruins to knot things up at 2-2. Rask will take a 2.78 GAA and .921 save percentage back with him to Boston for Game 5 on Friday.
