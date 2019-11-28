Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Captures 12th win
Rask allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Seantors on Wednesday.
The veteran has won five straight, giving him 12 on the season, which leads the NHL. In half of his wins, Rask has allowed one or zero goals. He is 12-2-2 with a .931 save percentage and 2.10 GAA in 16 games this season.
