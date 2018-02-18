Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Chased in loss to Canucks
Rask was pulled Saturday against Vancouver after allowing four goals on eight shots.
It was a rare off-night for Rask, as the Canucks surprised everyone with a dominating 5-1 win over the Eastern Conference powerhouse. With the loss, Rask falls to 23-10-4 on the season with a .921 save percentage. The Bruins' starting netminder has lost two of his last three, but he remains an elite fantasy option. Look for Rask to bounce back in his next start.
