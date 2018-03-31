Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Clashing with Panthers at home

Rask is preparing for Saturday's matinee against the Panthers in Boston.

Rask has been supported quite well in 2018, as he's crafted 20 wins against an unspectacular .914 save percentage through 25 showings. This will be his first start against the Panthers all season; there could be easier matchups for the Finn since the Cats are averaging three goals per game, 13th in the NHL.

