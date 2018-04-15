Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Coasting so far against Leafs

Rask made 30 saves for the Bruins in a 7-3 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Saturday night.

The game was about pure domination -- the Leafs were never closer than 4-1 and 5-2. Rask has been challenged by some shots, but the Leafs haven't played their game yet. So, he's coasting so far.

