Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Comes up short again

Rask stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

He's now lost four of his last five appearances, although the last two defeats have at least earned the Bruins a point in the standings. Rask does have a solid .920 save percentage over that stretch, but he'll need to start stringing together some wins if he wants to wrest the No. 1 job back from Jaroslav Halak.