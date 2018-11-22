Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Comes up short again
Rask stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
He's now lost four of his last five appearances, although the last two defeats have at least earned the Bruins a point in the standings. Rask does have a solid .920 save percentage over that stretch, but he'll need to start stringing together some wins if he wants to wrest the No. 1 job back from Jaroslav Halak.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling crease Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 36 saves in OT loss to Stars•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in Dallas•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rejoins team at practice•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Out due to personal matter•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows three goals in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...