Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Comes up short in Columbus
Rask stopped 32 of 34 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.
He made some big saves, but the Bruins couldn't generate much offense against Sergei Bobrovsky and the swarming Jackets, so allowing two goals proved to be one too many for Rask. He'll take a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage through 10 postseasons starts into Game 4 on Thursday, with Boston looking to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
