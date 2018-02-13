Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Commanding crease Tuesday

Rask will guard the goal from the visiting Flames on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.

Prior to his first regulation loss in over two months, Rask had been absolutely stupendous, allowing two goals or fewer in seven straight contests on his way to wins in each one. The Finnish phenom has been outstanding on home ice this season, racking up a .930 save percentage and 1.94 GAA in games played at TD Garden. He'll look to keep up the excellence against a Calgary squad that has record three goals or more in seven of its last eight games.