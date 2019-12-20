Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Concedes twice in loss

Rask gave up two goals on 21 shots in a shootout loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Rask was clearly let down by his offense, as he posted a solid .905 save percentage and 1.85 GAA. It was the fifth straight loss for the netminder, but third time he's earned at least a point over that stretch. Heading into the Christmas break, Rask will likely split the next two games with Jaroslav Halak.