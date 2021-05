Rask will start Monday's Game 2 in Washington, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Rask would have liked Nic Dowd's overtime game-winner back, but he was otherwise fine in Saturday's 3-2 defeat. Standout rookie Jeremy Swayman could get a look later in the series if Boston fails to turn things around, but the crease remains Rask's for now.