Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Confirmed to start Friday

Rask will start in goal Friday evening against the Lightning for Game 4 of the conference semifinals, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Even though Rask has a 3.08 GAA and .909 save percentage over two straight losses against the Bolts, he's not in imminent danger of relinquishing his starting job to Anton Khudobin during this playoff series. Rask is still making huge saves in this series, and it's just that more rubber is being thrown his way compared to what Andrei Vasilevskiy has seen (102 shots versus 72). Certainly, the B's could make the Finn's life easier by increasing pressure in Tampa's defensive zone.