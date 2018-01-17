Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Confirmed to start Wednesday

As expected, Rask will defend the cage at home against the rival Canadiens, NHL.com reports.

Rask took care of the Habs on the road Saturday -- he stopped 27 of 30 shots -- so Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will turn right back to his No. 1 goalie for this next one. Incredibly, the Finn hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 26, and Rask sports a sterling .938 save percentage in the last 15 games. He figures to be a popular DFS play based on his recent success against former B's coach Claude Julien and his slumping squad ranked sixth in the shared Atlantic Division at 18-20-6.