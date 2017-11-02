Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Confirmed to take on Golden Knights

Rask will work between the pipes against the visiting Golden Knights on Thursday, NESN reports.

Recall that Vegas jumped off to an incredible 8-1-0 start as an expansion franchise, but has since dropped its last two decisions with AHL-caliber goalies still subbing in for the likes of Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcom Subban (lower body). This undoubtedly helps Rask's odds of picking up his second win of the season, and it's worth noting that he's posted a 2.22 GAA and equally robust .920 save mark over his last three appearances. Consider streaming the Finn in daily formats for Thursday's heavy slate.