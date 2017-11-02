Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Confirmed to take on Golden Knights
Rask will work between the pipes against the visiting Golden Knights on Thursday, NESN reports.
Recall that Vegas jumped off to an incredible 8-1-0 start as an expansion franchise, but has since dropped its last two decisions with AHL-caliber goalies still subbing in for the likes of Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcom Subban (lower body). This undoubtedly helps Rask's odds of picking up his second win of the season, and it's worth noting that he's posted a 2.22 GAA and equally robust .920 save mark over his last three appearances. Consider streaming the Finn in daily formats for Thursday's heavy slate.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...