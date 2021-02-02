Rask will start Wednesday's road game against the Flyers.

Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Rask will draw the nod in net Wednesday and then will split starts with Jaroslav Halak when the Bruins play back-to-back games, Friday against the Flyers and Saturday against the Sabres. Philadelphia has won four straight heading into Wednesday's tilt and is one point (15) ahead of the Boston through 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bruins have logged 14 points in nine contests and handed the Flyers their last two defeats (on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23).