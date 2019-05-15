Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Conn Smythe calling

Rask was sensational yet again, stopping 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Make that six consecutive wins for Rask and the Bruins. Seemingly unbeatable over his last half dozen games, the Finnish netminder has to be considered a favorite to hoist the Conn Smythe trophy should Boston go on to win it all. Now with a commanding 3-0 series lead, Rask and the Bruins will be looking to close out the series Thursday and punch their ticket to the NHL's final dance.