Rask turned away 29 of 31 shots Thursday in a 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Rask gave up a juicy rebound that led directly to Casey Mittelstadt's first-period goal, but the 34-year-old was otherwise sharp in earning his fifth win in six April starts. Rask improved to 13-4-2 on the year with a 2.27 GAA and .916 save percentage.