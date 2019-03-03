Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Continues to be habanero hot

Rask made 20 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Devils on Saturday.

The shutout was his third of the season and 44th in the NHL. Rask has absolutely sizzled of late -- he's 14-0-3 in his past 18 games. We're sure he'll have an occasional bad outing, but Rask is just about as much of a guarantee in net as any of the very best.