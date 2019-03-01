Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Continues to be money in bank
Rask made 20 saves in a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
He even got an assist on the Bruins' first goal. Rask is money in the fantasy bank right now. You know what to do.
