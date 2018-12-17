Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Coughs up three goals
Rask allowed three goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
The Sabres beat him just once in the first two periods, but Rask let the game get away from him a bit during the final frame. He's allowed three goals in four of his last five outings, posting a 2-3-0 record during that span. Rask's 2.57 GAA is his highest since the 2010-11 campaign, but his .915 save percentage is pretty similar to the numbers he's registered over the last several seasons.
