Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Could return Thursday
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask (concussion) could play as soon as Thursday night against the Flyers.
In order to do so, Rask would have to practice with his teammates Wednesday, but that could happen since the veteran goalie was able to skate on his own Tuesday. In Rask's absence, Zane McIntyre is on hand to back up Jaroslav Halak.
