Rask (undisclosed) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Rask, who hasn't played since March 7, could start Thursday night against the Islanders, depending on how he feels during the team's morning skate. "If he's good to go in, he'll go in," coach Bruce Cassidy noted of Rask's chances of getting the nod Thursday. "If not, it's Jaroslav (Halak) and then we'll split on the weekend. So, that's how we're looking at it right now."