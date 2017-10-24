Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Could return Thursday
Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask (concussion) is a possibility to start Thursday's contest against the Sharks.
Rask said he was feeling good during Tuesday's practice and he seems to be trending towards a return sooner rather than later, but he will still have to pass the league's concussion protocol before he is cleared to return to the Boston net. Expect another update to be released on Rask's status prior to Thursday evening's puck drop.
