Rask (upper body) could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Capitals , Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

The Bruins have named Jeremy Swayman the starter for Saturday's game versus the Flyers, but it's possible Rask could be activated for Sunday's tilt, per coach Bruce Cassidy. If not, Daniel Vladar would draw the assignment. Either way, it appears as though Rask is nearing a return to action, barring any setbacks with what's suspected to be a back issue.