Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Cruises to easy win
Rask made 16 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
The veteran netminder was barely tested all night and didn't see more than six shots in any period, and the one goal he did allow came when Boston was short-handed. Rask has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting a 6-0-1 record with a stellar 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.