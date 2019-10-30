Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Cruises to easy win

Rask made 16 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The veteran netminder was barely tested all night and didn't see more than six shots in any period, and the one goal he did allow came when Boston was short-handed. Rask has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting a 6-0-1 record with a stellar 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage.

