Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Cruises to Game 1 win
Rask made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto in the first game of the conference quarterfinals.
This one was close early, as the game was tied 1-1 after one period and Toronto had a few quality opportunities to take the lead. However, Boston scored four times in the final 24:17 en route to a comfortable victory, largely tilting the ice away from Rask. Expect coach Mike Babcock's Maple Leafs to put up a better fight as the series goes on, but the second half of Game 1 was a cakewalk.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Toronto in Game 1•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses third straight•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for seeding game•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 32 saves in Thursday's loss•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Thursday start on tap•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Takes first regulation defeat since Feb. 24•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...