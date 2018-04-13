Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Cruises to Game 1 win

Rask made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto in the first game of the conference quarterfinals.

This one was close early, as the game was tied 1-1 after one period and Toronto had a few quality opportunities to take the lead. However, Boston scored four times in the final 24:17 en route to a comfortable victory, largely tilting the ice away from Rask. Expect coach Mike Babcock's Maple Leafs to put up a better fight as the series goes on, but the second half of Game 1 was a cakewalk.