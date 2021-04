Rask (upper body) skated Thursday, but remains day-to-day.

Rask, who is thought to be dealing with a back issue, hasn't played since March 25, but his presence on the ice offers hope that he could return to action before too long. With Jaroslav Halak in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar will continue to handle Boston's netminding duties heading into Thursday night's game against the Capitals.