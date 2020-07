Rask relayed Tuesday that he recently fractured a finger on his glove hand when slipped while doing a step workout on a box, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As a result, the Bruins' top goalie has been sporting a splint on his left ring and middle finger. While the issue is improving, per Rask, it still hurts at times when he catches a puck. On the plus side, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com notes that Rask expects to be 100 percent for the postseason.