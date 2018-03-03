Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Dealing with minor issue

Rask is suffering from a "very minor" injury ahead of Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Considering the Bruins have not recalled another goaltender, it's probably safe to assume that the injury isn't significant enough to keep him from playing in an emergency situation. It wouldn't be surprising if the veteran is back in goal for Tuesday's contest against the Red Wings, but Anton Khudobin receives the starting nod Saturday.